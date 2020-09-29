The Greater Springfield Association of Fun

Conroy Funeral Home is celebrating 100 years of service to our community by awarding $1,000 grants weekly to 52 nonprofits this year. AFP’s mission is to empower individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy. Serving Clark, Champaign and Greene Counties, GSAFP appreciates the impact on nonprofits that the Conroy Funeral Home has made with their generous contributions.

Pictured are (Left to right): GSAFP Board member and National Philanthropy Chair, Kathryn Hitchcock; GSAFP Chapter Coordinator, Jennifer Brunner; Bryce Conroy, Conroy Co-owner; Linda Gatten Butler, GSAFP Board President and Founder; and Steve Petitjean, GSAFP Board Treasurer.

For more information, visit our FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldAFP/, website at – www.GreaterSpringfieldAFP.org,and/or contact Linda GattenButler, GSAFP Board President, at 937-408-6295 or GreaterSpringfieldAFP@gmail.com.