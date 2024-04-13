Walk-In Care to Treat Whole Family

Spring is on its way, and in addition to warmer weather and beautiful flower blooms comes the prime environment for seasonal illnesses such as spring allergies, sinus infections, and the common cold. To ensure all members of your family can get the treatment they need when they don’t feel well, Mercy Health has two convenient walk-in locations that come without the cost of an urgent care or emergency room co-pay.

“Illness doesn’t make an appointment and it certainly doesn’t have an age limit, so our walk-in care providers are ready to serve all members of the community when they need us,” said Nichole Clark, Director of Primary Care Operations with Mercy Health – Springfield. “These locations are open to everyone in the community, no matter who their normal family doctor is.”

Walk-in care is similar to urgent care in that you don’t need an appointment, but there’s an added benefit – your appointment is treated just like a primary care provider office visit meaning you get the same accessibility of urgent care at a more affordable cost.

Illnesses and injuries that can be treated at the walk-in locations include:

Colds and flu

Ear, throat, and sinus infections

Rashes and poison ivy

Nausea and vomiting

Bronchitis, pneumonia, and asthma

Urinary tract infections

Sports, school, and camp physicals

Sprains and strains

Walk-in care is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital Primary Care and Walk-in Clinic, 900 Scioto Street, Suite 4, Urbana, Ohio 43078

Mercy Health – Springfield Walk-in Care, 30 West McCreight Avenue, Suite 110, Springfield, Ohio 45504

Three providers help staff the two walk-in clinics: John Sanford, PA-C, Jamie Kennedy, CNP, and Karen Staats, CNP. To learn more about Mercy Health – Springfield’s walk-in locations – including hours and services offered, visit mercy.com.