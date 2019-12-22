American Heart Association Announces New Heart Walk Director

The Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association has hired Bryan Shutts as Heart Walk Director.

Mr. Shutts is a graduate of the University of Dayton and holds a bachelor’s degree in education. Shutts previously worked for G & G Fitness Equipment as a sales manager.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan to our team in Dayton,” said Kelli Dixon, executive director of the Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association. “He has a diverse skill set and a powerful drive for success. We look forward to his unique contributions to our events and to our team.”

In his new role, Shutts is responsible for the Greater Dayton Heart Walk and Run, the single largest fundraising event for the Miami Valley Division. Held annually in September, the event attracts more than 10,000 walkers and runners and raises nearly $400,000. He will also oversee the Clark and Champaign Counties Heart Walk and the overall Healthy for Good cause campaign locally.

###

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.