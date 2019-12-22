NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Santa’s Drop & Shop

Santa’s Drop & Shop will be held on Monday, December 23 from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. This program is open to youth ages 5 – 10 years old and will offer a morning full of gift making, cookie decorating, reindeer games and more. The registration fee is $10 and the deadline to register is December 18. For more information call 328-PARK.

Active Living Everyday

Active Living Everyday will be held on Wednesdays, January 8 – March 25 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. This 12-week evidence-based program will focus on behavior change that teaches sedentary adults the skills necessary to overcome barriers to physical activity. Explore ways to be active everyday as well as the skills needed to become and stay physically active during this classroom-based program. A new online version of Active Living Everyday is also available. This online class will run January 6 – March 23 online so you can complete coursework on your own time. A Facebook account and email address is necessary to participate in class discussions and receive course materials. The registration fee for the classroom-based and online version of the program is $20 and the deadline to register is January 3. For more information call 328-PARK.

What a Hoot! Needle Felting Class

A Needle Felting class for ages 13 & older will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. Learn how to create your own needle felted owl from wool. This is a beginner/intermediate project and includes all class supplies. The registration fee is $40 and the registration deadline is January 2, 2020. Youth ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.Online registration is available by going to www.ntprd.org or in person at the administrative office located at 1301 Mitchell Blvd. For more information call 328-PARK.

Play Pals

Play Pals will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. Play Pals is open to children ages 2-4 along with an adult and offers parents and caregivers the opportunity to participate with their little ones on fun activities. It is designed to build sensory awareness and motor skills. Music, storytime and arts and crafts extend the fun and learning. The registration fee is $5 per class and the deadline to register is January 6, 2020.

Lego Stem Club

The Lego Stem Club will be held on Friday, January 10 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. Youth in grades 6-8 can use Lego bricks and other materials to solve real world problems. This Stem based club will let students explore creative solutions by building and testing their ideas. Each week will focus on a different problem and will encourage students to work together while having fun. All materials and a snack will be provided. The registration fee is $10 and the deadline to register is January 3, 2020.

Act On It

Act On It will begin a winter session on Tuesdays, January 14 – February 18 from 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm at the NTPRD Administration Building. Act On It is open to children ages 3-5 and will explore children’s stories ranging from familiar fairy tales to modern day favorites while learning the basics of presenting for an audience, improvising, and acting in character. This program is held in partnership with the Springfield Arts Council. The registration fee is $40 and the deadline to register is January 10, 2020. For more information call 328-PARK.

Pilates Fitness Class

A winter 6-week session of Pilates will begin Wednesday, January 8 – February 12 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District. Pilates is stretching and strengthening. This class will focus on core awareness, strength, balance and flexibility. The registration fee is $40 and the deadline to register is January 3. A mat is required for class. For more information call 328-PARK.

Start Smart Basketball

Register now for Start Smart Basketball. Start Smart Basketball is for children ages 3-6 (as of January 1) and will be held on Tuesday or Thursdays, January 14/16 – February 18/20 from 5:30 pm – 6:15 pm (ages 3-4) and 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm (ages 5-6). This program is a developmentally, age appropriate introductory basketball program. Age appropriate equipment is used in teaching dribbling/ball handling, passing/catching, shooting and running/agility. This will be a station based learning format. Parent/guardian participation will be required. The registration fee is $65 (with equipment) or $40 (without equipment). Equipment includes a mini basketball, scrimmage vest, 4 cones and other practice material. Those not purchasing equipment must supply their own mini basketball for practice. The registration deadline is December 20. For more information call 328-PARK.

CO-Ed Adult Volleyball

CO-Ed Volleyball, for ages 18 & older, will begin a 5-week recreational league on Friday, January 10, 2020. Teams must have equal male and female on court and will play by standard co-ed rules. Each team will play five games plus an end of season playoff. All players must be at least 18 years of age and not eligible for high school play. The registration fee is $75 per team and the registration deadline is January 3, 2020. For more information call 328-PARK.



Trail Hikers