GSAFP awards community fundraisers

Greater Springfield Association of Fundraising Professionals (GSAFP) awarded four community fundraisers on November 20, 2019 at the National Philanthropy Day (NPD) event. Awardees are – Outstanding Donors: Dr. David and Virginia Estrop; Outstanding Philanthropist: Kerry Pedraza; Outstanding Business: Sweet Manufacturing Company; and Outstanding Funder/Organization: Ohio Masonic Home Foundation (see attached pics).

empower individuals and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy. GSAFP is Ohio’s 9th chapter founded in November 2017. Meetings are the 4th Wednesday monthly, 11:30 to 1:00PM at Security National Bank downtown. For information, contact Linda Butler at GreaterSpringfieldAFP@gmail.com GSAFP’s mission is to: