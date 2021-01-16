Clark County offices to re-open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 19

Clark County government offices located at the Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield, will re-open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners closed its facilities to the public in late November due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The offices have remained in virtual operations since that time. Offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (937) 521-2140.

The Clark County Solid Waste District, 1602 W. Main St. in Springfield, will resume specialty recycling operations on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services will remain closed until further notice. For more information, log on to clarkdjfs.org.

Social distancing guidelines remain in place in all Clark County buildings to better serve both residents and county employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is strongly encouraging those seeking in-person services to take several precautions including:

• Submitting temperature checks.

• Wearing appropriate face coverings out of respect for others.

• Maintaining social/physical distancing of six feet at all times.