Clark State Workforce and Business Solutions Now Offers Real Estate Exam Prep, CEU Courses

Real estate agents now have the option to complete continuing education units (CEU) via the newly launched Clark State Workforce and Business Solutions (WBS) real estate program. The entirely online program also offers those with completed real estate certificates the option to prepare for the real estate licensing exam.

“The regional data illustrates a continual growth in real estate sales agents in our area over the past five years, with continued growth projected, however, not many local institutions offer a comprehensive option for CEU requirements,” said Lesli Beavers, director of Clark State Workforce and Business Solutions. “Clark State is committed to continuing to serve our community and industry partners, and we are excited for this first step in expanding our continuing education offerings.”

The WBS real estate platform offers comprehensive programs for required and elective Ohio Sales License Continuing Education and Ohio Broker License Continuing Education. The continuing education website easily breaks down required, elective and total hours needed. Students can purchase CEUs in a total package or “a la carte” to fit continuing education needs.

The new program also offers comprehensive real estate exam preparation for both Ohio Salesperson State and National Portions. Students can take State or National individually or save money and take the combined exam preparation for both.

“Our real estate licensing exam prep courses will serve both our Clark State students and the community at large to help ensure licensing exam success,” said Beavers. “The exam prep courses are customized to an individual’s needs and the curriculum boosts one of the highest pass rates in the industry.”

Sara Foulk, vice president and sales manager of Sibcy Cline Realtors in Springfield said the online exam prep and continuing education Clark State now offers provides prospective and licensed real estate agents convenience and flexibility in completing the required coursework.

“Thankfully, real estate was considered essential in Ohio throughout the pandemic, and for many, 2020 was a record sales year,” she said. “With historically low interest rates, 2021 is shaping up to be another busy year for real estate, but agents must stay up-to-date with their education. I am proud to have this available in my hometown.”

In 2017, Clark State College established a real estate program which offers a short-term technical certificate focusing on four areas of real estate, and a Management – Real Estate Broker Option.

Over the last three years, Clark State has at least 15 students per term complete the real estate certificate program. Faculty includes current real estate agents/brokers, lawyers, and finance professionals. The addition of the real estate exam prep and CEU program through Clark State Workforce and Business Solutions will provide an added convenience to students who have completed the certificate at Clark State or another educational institution.

“Clark State is excited to launch these new offerings and provide our students, community and business partners efficient, affordable options for their required renewal continuing education and exam preparation,” said Beavers. “We will continue to create and expand into other in demand occupations to serve all levels of adult learners and career progression.”

More information about the Clark State WBS real estate CEU and exam prep courses is available online at: https://www.clarkstate.edu/about-us/business-solutions/training/real-estate/