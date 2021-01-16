Leadership Clark County Service Project Benefiting the Interfaith Hospitality Network

Join Leadership Clark County for our January Service Project benefiting the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Springfield. Meet us on January 30, 2021 at Park at the 99 Fountain Avenue Parking Garage from 9am-11 a.m. to make a donation of personal care items for men and women or drop items at the locations below during the month of January.

Items Needed-

Soap, Shampoo, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, Deodorant, Shaving Gel/Razors, Tampons, Sanitary Pads, Chapstick, Hand Sanitizer, Brushes, Combs, Mouthwash and Lotion,

Please contact Leigh Anne Lawrence, Executive Director with any questions at leighanne@leadershipclarkcounty.org. Thank you for your continued support!