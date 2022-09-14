NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Trail Tots

Trail Tots is for youth ages 3-5 along with a parent or guardian, and will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building area. Explore and learn in the outdoors with literature, sensory play, music and autumn nature walks. The registration fee is $8 and the deadline to register is September 13. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz The Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz will take place September 6 – 16 at Old Reid Park/Kirby Preserve and the Buck Creek Nature Park. In celebration of pollinators, participate in this event to create a snapshot of the variety of local wildlife in our parks. See how many pollinators and pollinator friendly plants you can find. Participants will use the iNaturalist app to take pictures of plants, insects and animals to see what wildlife is present, and contribute to a scientific inventory of pollinator species. Participate in your free time on any of the scheduled dates from dawn to dusk. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Lets Chalk About It

Lets Chalk About It is for youth ages 8 – 17 and will be held on Wednesday, September 21 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at the Clark State Performing Arts Center Parking Lot. Have you always wanted to participate in Chalkfest and didn’t know where to begin? This informal program will teach you all the basics of chalk art. Not interested in competing but love making art? You are welcome to join this free program. All supplies will be provided. This program is held in partnership with Project Jericho.

Chalkfest Chalk Art Competition

The Chalkfest Art Competition is for all ages and will take place Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm at the National Road Commons Park. This community competition is for artists of all ages and levels of ability to create their own chalk art masterpiece and put it on display at Chalkfest in downtown Springfield. Additional event details, rules and application are available at ntprd.org . Participants will receive an assigned space, Chalkfest t-shirt and a set of standard chalk pastels. It is recommended participants bring additional materials if needed. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to winners. For more information call NTPRD at 937-328-7275.

Pilates

Pilates is for adults ages 18 & older and will begin a 6-week session on Wednesday, September 21 from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Pilates is a low-impact form of exercise that aims to strengthen and tone muscles, build strength and balance. Pilates focuses on the core and low back muscles using flowing movement patterns. The registration fee is $45 and the deadline to register is September 16. Registration is available online at ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Wuffstock

Wuffstock, the annual pet event, will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Snyder Park near Central Bark. Wuffstock is a celebration of all things canine. Check out local pet services and pet-friendly vendors along with an art exhibit celebrating dogs. The Performance Dogs will perform at 11:00 am and 12:30 pm. Enjoy music, food trucks, demonstrations and more at this historic dog friendly event. A pet costume contest is scheduled for 1:00 pm. Wuffstock is sponsored by King Kennels, VCA Northwood Hospital, Northside Veterinary Clinic and Coldwell Banker-Tyler Hicks. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Adult CO-ED Soccer

Adult CO-ED Soccer is for ages 18 & older and will be held on Sundays at Eagle City Soccer Complex. This 5 game league will be held on Sunday afternoons starting September 25. Games will be 8 v 8 (two players must be women) League will provide one center official and teams will call sidelines and honor system on/off sides. The team fee is $175 and the registration deadline is September 16. For more information call the National Trail Parks and Recreation District at 937-328-7275.