Clark State Commencement Video Available

Clark State Community College will celebrate commencement with a video ceremony available for online viewing at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15. The Clark State Class of 2020 features 577 candidates for graduation who will receive their degree or certificate of completion.

“Clark State strives to make college degrees affordable and attainable, while providing a quality education to meet transfer and workforce needs,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “While we are unable to gather together in person to celebrate at this time, we look forward to commemorating this milestone with our graduates with a memorable virtual ceremony. My congratulations to the Class of 2020 on their accomplishments, and I look forward to learning of their continued successes.”

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, however in an effort to continue the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the celebration was postponed to the later date.

Blondin said Clark State students have always been incredibly motivated and resilient, and those characteristics have been tested and strongly demonstrated by the Class of 2020. “The Board, faculty and staff all recognize the commitment it takes to graduate in any given year, but this year’s graduating class overcame extraordinary challenges to do so.”

The commencement video will be available on the Clark State website and social media.

“We encourage our Class of 2020, their friends and families and our entire Clark State community to gather together online and recognize our students’ accomplishments on August 15,” said Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State.

