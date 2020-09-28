Extra Resources Available for Teachers and Families

In 2018, Mercy Health – Springfield announced that it was partnering with GoNoodle, a fast-growing online resource that elementary teachers use to connect movement, mindfulness, and learning for their students. With funding from the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties, Mercy Health – Springfield brought GoNoodle PLUS, GoNoodle’s premium program, to more than 900 elementary classrooms across Clark and Champaign counties.

As children begin returning to school, Mercy Health is pleased to announce that GoNoodle is bringing extra resources to help teachers, parents, and students navigate a new school year that’s filled with uncertainty. This year, GoNoodle is multi-platform, bilingual, and ready for use at home and school.

GoNoodle continues to engage and empower kids by creating diverse content where every child can see themselves. New this year is the channel, ¡Vamos! GoNoodle, a multi-platform offering that aims to authentically engage and empower Latino kids. Featuring bilingual and bicultural content, it will elevate and celebrate the multicultural world our kids live in today.

As a one-stop resource for parents and teachers, GoNoodle’s blog is focusing on fun, timely content to help guide families and educators through all the seasons of the year. Recent topics include: Back to School Must-Haves, National Be Someone Day, A Summer of Self Care, and Starting Tough Conversations With Our Children: Where Do We Begin?.

The GoNoodle Games app gets kids up off the couch to play – jumping, ducking, dodging, and holding a pose to earn points. These games are designed to wake up their bodies, engage their minds, and let them have tons of fun – with no controller, data connection, or extra hardware needed.

Another new resource is the GoNoodle Family Club, which offers parents and teachers exclusive and early access to activities, printable material, and more. Families can join the GoNoodle Family Club now.

Additionally, GoNoodle is making available:

Tools for communities to help them stay healthy, including custom content encouraging healthy habits and tips for managing the changing landscape

In-class and remote learning digital offerings for teachers

GoNoodle (launched in 2013), gets kids moving to be their smartest, strongest, bravest, silliest, bestest selves. GoNoodle is among the fastest adopted online resources used by elementary teachers, connecting movement, mindfulness and learning for their students. Delivering measurable gains in academics and health, GoNoodle’s 100’s of short interactive videos and games get kids moving throughout the school day, keeping them energized and focused, while introducing curricular topics, practicing mindfulness or just getting the wiggles out. GoNoodle supports teachers in optimizing learning opportunities while creating a joyful classroom. Currently, more than 14 million kids and over 650,000 teachers use GoNoodle each month. GoNoodle is used in 80% of U.S. public elementary schools in all 50 states and worldwide in 185 countries. Over 2 million families use GoNoodle at home, turning screen time into active time, either through gonoodle.com, apps for the iPhone and Apple TV and through the GoNoodle YouTube channel. Learn more at www.gonoodle.com

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital, has a mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Mercy Health – Springfield is a comprehensive, regional health care system, known for quality, innovation, compassionate service and a caring culture. With two hospitals and numerous physician offices and care locations, Mercy Health ensures easy access to safe, effective, timely and cost-efficient care for every stage of life through a network of hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities as well as rehabilitation and outreach services. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. To learn more, visit mercy.com.