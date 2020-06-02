Clark State Prepared for Round Four of TechCred Application Assistance, Training

Clark State Community College is at the ready to assist with applications for the fourth round of TechCred funding announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his administration on May 28. The TechCred program is designed to train incumbent workers for in-demand jobs in Ohio.

Ohio. Lt. Governor John Husted also announced the State will lift the requirement that only individuals currently employed would be eligible.

“The changes made for this fourth round of TechCred funding will continue to serve our employers and strengthen the workforce pipeline,” said Lesli Beavers, director of workforce and business solutions at Clark State. “The ability to apply for reimbursement for future hires is a huge value add. Companies can confidently hire individuals who may have been displaced or looking to change careers due to COVID-19 and know that they can get the credentialing and training they need in a convenient, timely and affordable fashion.”

Clark State has identified more than 60 online programs eligible for the Ohio TechCred program. Available hands-on instruction for applied training in manufacturing and information technology will be implemented by following physical distancing and all safety protocols as indicated by the state.

In rounds one through three of TechCred funding, 500 Ohio employers were approved for reimbursement resulting in the opportunity for a total of 4,232 credentials to be attained.

Beavers said companies can now also apply for TechCred funding for a future workforce. “They will no longer have to specify employee name/information on the initial application but will need that information when they apply for reimbursement,” she said. “This allows a company to plan for growth that may be experienced in certain industries so that they may be able to hire someone who has lost their job and/or wants to change careers due to COVID-19 and provide them the training and upskilling they need upon hire.”

The June 2020 application period for Ohio’s TechCred Program gives employers the chance to upskill current and future employees in today’s tech-infused economy. Employers who submit successful applications will be reimbursed up to $2,000 per credential when current or prospective employees complete eligible technology-focused credentials. The window to apply for TechCred funding is open June 1 through June 30.

“Tech Cred continues to show the government’s commitment to the state of Ohio’s investment in the future economic viability of the state,” said Dr. Aimee Belanger-Haas, dean of business and applied technologies at Clark State. “We are grateful for the changes that allow us to work with companies to upskill not only current employees but also the ability to secure training for the future workforce that will be necessary for sustained growth.”

Local businesses can begin the Ohio TechCred process by identifying skills needs and employees and connecting with an educational partner such as Clark State. Applications for the initial program are available online at: https://techcred.ohio.gov.