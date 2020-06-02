CLASSIC ROCK FEATURED FOR COMMUNITY NIGHT OPENER

The ‘Community Night’ tradition of bringing the community together through music celebrates it’s 29th season on Friday June 5th. The concert will be held on N. Second at Main in downtown Tipp City. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15pm with The Barnhart Band followed by Vintage 3 at 7:30pm.

The Barnhart Band’s grit and spirit highlight many music scenes in western Ohio. Bordering on blues, folk , and Indiana the trio offers raw original songs and a few soulful covers.

If you are a fan of classic rock, you are going to love Vintage 3. They play all the favorites of the 60’s and 70’s…Three Dog Night, Eagles, Grand Funk, Creedence, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and more. Althought this band has just three members, that hail from the Greenville area, their harmonizing vocals and instrumental artistry produces the sound of a much larger band. Band members include: Jeff Rearing (lead guitar and vocals), Jed Brubaker (bass and vocals), and Darrell Grosch (keyboards, guitar, and vocals).

Community Nights are held the first Friday of the month June through September. So bring a lawn chair and join with friends and community for a time of fun and relaxation. Being conscious of everyone’s safety and to lessen contact with one another, our traditional 50/50 raffle and beverage concession will be suspended and spaced seating (6ft.) will be recommended. In case of bad weather the concert will be cancelled. For more information call 937-667-3696