Clark State Seeking Submissions of Soul Food Recipes

– In preparation for the annual Clark State College Black History Month Celebration, the College is seeking submissions of soul food recipes and myth-or-fact health questions.

The celebration will highlight the local community’s talent in preparing soul food – or traditional African American – dishes.

“I define soul food as a traditional way to describe African American cuisine. In my childhood, I have been told that it is good for the ‘soul,’” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact for Clark State. “Soul food is made with love. Historically, soul food recipes have been shared throughout generations. So, it’s more than just a recipe, but a family’s story.”

Those interested in sharing a soul food recipe should send in a picture of the completed recipe along with a list of ingredients and preparation instructions.

The goal isto receive enough soul food recipes to create a community cookbook.

Clark State and Mercy Health will also partner once again to address health in the black community and share the recipes at a virtual event planned for February 25th from 6-7 P.M. Here is the link to register https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/208549181210770958

A panel of medical professionals at the virtual event will respond to pre-submitted health-related myth-or-fact questions.

Early submissions of health-related questions and concerns from the community are encouraged and invited. The panel of health experts from Mercy Health will address as many myth-or-fact questions as possible.

Anyone interested in participating in the Soul Food cookbook or the Mercy Health myth-or-fact Q&A session should send all information to Dr. Naureen Qasim at qasimn@clarkstate.edu by Wednesday, February 17th.

About Clark State College

Founded in 1962, Clark State College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek, Xenia and Bellefontaine, Ohio. Clark State offers the latest degree and certificate options in more than 125 professional fields. The total economic impact of Clark State on Champaign, Clark, Greene and Logan Counties reached approximately $161 million in 2016. Registration is open year-round, and financial aid is available for those who qualify. The next academic term begins February 15, 2021.