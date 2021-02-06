Right to Life Oratory Contest

Eligibility: Students in grades 7–‐12
When: 1 PM, Saturday March 20.
Where: Cafeteria, St. Bernard School. (910 Lagonda Ave., Springfield)
Prizes will be awarded to the winners in two categories
(Junior category is grades 7-10 and Senior category is grades 11-12): 1st - $150, 2nd - $100, 3rd - $75
Senior category winner (11th/12th grade) advances to the Virtual Ohio Right to Life Speech Contest and the state winner will compete in the national contest. (A copy of the speech is required at the contest on March 20)
(Masks and social distancing are required.)
Contact information: CLARK COUNTY RIGHT TO L I F E, (937) 521-2401
815 West Main Street, Springfield, OH 45504
www.ClarkCountyRightToLife.com info@ClarkCountyRightToLife.com www.Facebook.com/ClarkCountyOhioRightToLife