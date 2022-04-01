COSI Voted “Best Science Museum” For Third Year in a Row

Columbus’ own Center of Science and Industry (COSI) has once again been named “Best Science Museum” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This marks the third year in a row COSI has been given this distinguished top honor.

The museum ranked above other famous science centers and museums in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more. Nominees were chosen by a panel of experts, including a combination of editors from USA Today & 10Best.com as well other travel contributors. Following this final ranking, the U.S. public votes on all nominees for a month, after which a winner is declared.

“This honor cannot be understated. We could not be more fraught with pride, yet humility, to be voted the Best Science Museum in the nation yet again,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI President & CEO. “Despite the pernicious pandemic, our team has worked exhaustively to provide a collective impact both onsite at the museum and offsite in the ever-growing list of communities we serve. We want to thank all of our supporters across the country and especially in Central Ohio who made this possible for a surreal three years in a row.”

Since re-opening from the impacts of the pandemic last June, COSI has been resilient and purposeful in keeping guests safe while providing a fun and educational environment here in Columbus. COSI continues to be a trusted educational and experiential “hands-on” resource for families, schools and community partners.

COSI also continues to engage with the community, working tirelessly to engage, inspire and transform lives around the world, most notably with COSI Connects, COSI’s digital doorway to online learning; the COSI Learning Lunchbox, kits filled with hands-on science activities; Dr. B in 3, a COSI-produced video series in which difficult scientific concepts become easy to understand; the annual COSI Science Festival, back in-person in 2022 and so much more.