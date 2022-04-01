NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Trail Hikers

Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. The hike on March 30 will be held at Rebert Pike Nature Park. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Trail Walkers

Trail Walkers is a walking program, which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided self-paced walks will get you moving outdoors while you learn more about our local trails. Walkers must complete a yearly registration before their first walk. Registration is available online by going to ntprd, in person at the NTPRD Administration Building or by calling 937-328-7275. The walk on April 5 will be held on the Buck Creek Trail from 10:00 – 11:00 am and meeting at Old Reid Park.