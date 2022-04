NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Yoga Flow

Yoga Flow will offer a spring 6-week session on Tuesdays, March 29 – May 10. This Vinyasa class is for ages 18 & older and begins with mindful breathing and warm-ups before moving through seated, standing, and balancing poses. Vinyasa is a movement-based form of yoga, which focuses on flowing with the breath while reducing stress and increasing flexibility. Most postures can be modified for those with physical limitations. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and yoga props if you have them. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is March 29. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building.

Wildlife Encounters

Wildlife Encounters is for youth ages 5-12 along with an adult and will be held on Friday, April 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation Administration Building. Learn about Ohio Wildlife and the diverse habitats Ohio has to offer. Meet live animals native to Ohio. Participants will receive a craft pack to go. The registration fee is $6 and the deadline to register is March 30. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.

Spring Break Splash

A Spring Break Splash will be held on Friday, April 1 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Wittenberg University Pool. Children 6 & under must have an adult (16 or older) in the water with them at all times. The registration fee is $3.00 per swimmer if pre-registered or $5.00 at the door. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or at the NTPRD Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.

Stamp-A-Stack Spring Addition

Stamp-A-Stack is for ages 16 & older and will be held on Monday, April 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Replenish your card supply for the new year. Make cards for birthdays, sympathy and thinking of you. All supplies will be included to make 12 cards. The registration fee is $30 and the deadline to register is April 18. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org , in person or by calling 937-328-7275.