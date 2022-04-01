NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Yoga Flow
Yoga Flow will offer a spring 6-week session on Tuesdays, March 29 – May 10. This Vinyasa class is for ages 18 & older and begins with mindful breathing and warm-ups before moving through seated, standing, and balancing poses. Vinyasa is a movement-based form of yoga, which focuses on flowing with the breath while reducing stress and increasing flexibility. Most postures can be modified for those with physical limitations. Participants will need to bring a yoga mat, water bottle and yoga props if you have them. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is March 29. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or in person at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building.
Wildlife Encounters
Wildlife Encounters is for youth ages 5-12 along with an adult and will be held on Friday, April 1 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation Administration Building. Learn about Ohio Wildlife and the diverse habitats Ohio has to offer. Meet live animals native to Ohio. Participants will receive a craft pack to go. The registration fee is $6 and the deadline to register is March 30. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.
Spring Break Splash
A Spring Break Splash will be held on Friday, April 1 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Wittenberg University Pool. Children 6 & under must have an adult (16 or older) in the water with them at all times. The registration fee is $3.00 per swimmer if pre-registered or $5.00 at the door. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or at the NTPRD Administration Building. For more information call 937-328-7275.
Stamp-A-Stack Spring Addition
Stamp-A-Stack is for ages 16 & older and will be held on Monday, April 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Replenish your card supply for the new year. Make cards for birthdays, sympathy and thinking of you. All supplies will be included to make 12 cards. The registration fee is $30 and the deadline to register is April 18. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org, in person or by calling 937-328-7275.
Yarn Club
Yarn Club will be held on Friday, April 8 from 9:00 – 11:00 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District. Work on your latest yarn project while enjoying company and coffee. Bring your own knitting needles or crochet hook and yarn. This group is for all skill levels. Registration is required and available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.
Trail Hikers
Trail Hikers is held on Wednesdays from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. These guided, self-paced hikes allow you to explore and enjoy our local natural environment. The hike on March 30 will be held at Rebert Pike Nature Park. These trails are all natural so be sure to wear your hiking boots. Registration is available online by going to ntprd.org or by calling 937-328-7275.
Trail Walkers
Trail Walkers is a walking program, which highlights the multi-purpose trail system while promoting fitness, fellowship and fun. These guided self-paced walks will get you moving outdoors while you learn more about our local trails. Walkers must complete a yearly registration before their first walk. Registration is available online by going to ntprd, in person at the NTPRD Administration Building or by calling 937-328-7275. The walk on April 5 will be held on the Buck Creek Trail from 10:00 – 11:00 am and meeting at Old Reid Park.