Empowering Woman Award 2020

The Springfield City Federation of Women’s Clubs presents an award each year to an outstanding woman of the Clark County community who is nominated and chosen as the Empowering Woman – One By One Award Winner, according to Nadine Steele,

Empowering Women Coordinator.

Do you know a woman who goes a step beyond, when it comes to doing her job or

accomplishing a task? Is she motivated to go ahead when others lag behind or able to get things done when others are unable to accept the same challenges? Does she always come up with a winning idea for a special project or activity? Who do you know that fits this

description? This woman is empowered!

Nomination forms are available for 2020 award nominees through the Springfield City Federation members, however nominees are not required to belong to any specific club or organization, Ms. Steele said. Any outstanding area woman could be selected from the nominations received or postmarked by the March 31st deadline.

This award will be presented at a public meeting in Springfield on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Woman’s Town Club. Requests for nomination forms or completed forms should be sent to Empowering Women – One By One Award Committee, c/o Nadine Steele, 8455 Stott Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344 as soon as possible.

APP FORM 2020

Rules for the competition follow: