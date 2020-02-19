Urbana Hospital Hosts Free CPR Training

Nine out 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside the hospital setting will not survive. You can help change those statistics by enrolling in “Friends and Family CPR,” a free CPR training session taking place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 8:30-11 a.m. in the education room at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, located at 904 Scioto St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Surveys show that only half of Americans would perform lifesaving CPR. That’s because many people don’t know what to do or think that someone else will come to the rescue. Performing CPR can double or triple the chance of survival for someone whose heart has stopped beating. This heart month consider stepping up and learning how to perform CPR. You might even save someone you love.

This course is designed for anyone with little or no medical training who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. The training is free, but if you need a course completion card for job, regulatory (for example, OSHA) or other requirements, the cost of the AHA card is $20.

Participants will learn:

How high-quality CPR improves survival

The concepts of the Chain of Survival, which describes the series of steps that rescuers or bystanders perform to improve the likelihood of survival for heart attack victims

To recognize when someone needs CPR

How to perform high-quality CPR for an adult

How to perform CPR with help from others

How to use an AED (automated external defibrillator)

And more

For more information or to RSVP please contact Tracy Short at tshort@mercy.com or call 937-484-6217.