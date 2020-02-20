American Heart Association’s Heart Ball

“Dancing for Heart” Invites Guests to Support the AHA mission and save lives

25th Annual Benefit Scheduled for March 14

DAYTON, February 14, 2020– The Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s largest voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, will host hundreds of local guests and honor those who lives have been affected by cardiovascular diseases, at its 25th Annual Heart Ball on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 6 pm at the Sinclair Community College David H. Ponitz Center, 444 W. Third Street in Dayton. Guests will join event chair Kamal Woods, MD, FAANS, a board-certified neurosurgeon and minimally invasive spine surgeon and the medical director of Kettering Brain and Spine to celebrate the extraordinary impact of the American Heart Association.

“Cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, account for 1 in 3 deaths in the US every year,” Woods said. “By partnering with the AHA, I am taking a firm stance to challenge the status quo and promote healthier communities right here in Dayton.”

This year’s Heart Ball will celebrate the AHA mission – to be a relentless force for longer, healthier lives and honor survivors of all ages. Guests are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes and to enjoy this ballroom dance themed event. Professional ballroom dancers will be performing during the evening.

Heart Ball guests will be treated to a gourmet meal, live and silent auctions, complimentary wine, commemorative photos and are encouraged to dance the night away to live music by Kick ‘N Flava. Black tie is optional and dancing is encouraged!

Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per person for a patron ticket that includes recognition in the program booklet. Proceeds support the Association’s research, education, and advocacy programs throughout the Miami Valley, including research at Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine, fitness programs in area schools, CPR training and public health advocacy campaigns.

The 2020 Heart Ball presenting sponsor is Kettering Physician Network. Other sponsors include: Dayton Freight, Life Connection of Ohio, Messer Construction and Uptime Solutions. Media sponsors are WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, B94.5 FM, Big 106.5, Mix 107.7 The Dayton Daily News and the Dayton Business Journal. The Heart Ball will be emceed by Brooke Moore of WDTN.

For more information, tickets, or corporate sponsorship, log on to daytonheartball.heart.org or contact Jeri.Ward@heart.org, 937-401-4866.