Funding Available to Help Preserve, Restore Historic Buildings in Ohio 

Applicants must request pre-application meeting by Jan. 31

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – A new round of funding is now available to help preserve Ohio’s historic buildings and revitalize communities across the state. Through the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program, property owners can apply for tax credits to rehabilitate underutilized historic buildings, creating vibrant spaces that honor Ohio’s rich history, while fueling the economy of the future.

Administered by the Ohio Department of Development in partnership with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), the program has helped rehabilitate more than 975 historic buildings across 91 Ohio communities to date.

“Historic preservation is strengthening Ohio’s communities by revitalizing neighborhoods and boosting local economies,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “But its impact is also deeply personal. These spaces are where Ohioans are starting businesses, finding homes, and creating new stories that will be told for generations to come.”

Applicants can start the application process now. The Intent to Apply is due by 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and is available online at development.ohio.gov/historic. Interested applicants must submit their intent to apply for the program to be eligible to submit an application.

Applicants must also request a pre-application meeting with SHPO by 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

Round 34 will be administered on the following schedule:

SHPO Pre-App Meeting Request Deadline: Jan. 31, 5 p.m.

Intent to Apply Submission Deadline: Feb. 14, 4 p.m.

Deadline to Hold SHPO Pre-Application Meeting: Feb. 14, 5 p.m. (Must contact SHPO to arrange this meeting no later than Feb. 10).

Historic Documentation (Part 1 and 2) Deadline: Feb. 28, 5p.m.

SHPO Documentation Review Period: Feb. 28 – June 1

Application/Fee Submission Deadline: March 31, 4 p.m.

Development Application Review Period: April 1 – June 1

Approved Applications Announced: On or before June 30, 2025

As a result of recent law changes, beginning this round, Development will no longer take into consideration whether a historic building is located in or will benefit an economically distressed area when determining awards. To comply with this change, two questions have been removed from the scoring rubric used related to assessing the benefit to low-income jurisdictions and Census tracts. Additionally, SHPO Part 2 approvals must be dated within the last two years. If older, applicants must submit a new Part 2 by the SHPO documentation deadline of February 28, 2025. Previously, Part 2 documents were valid for five years.

The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit program is administered in partnership with the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office. The State Historic Preservation Office determines if a property qualifies as a historic building and that the rehabilitation plans comply with the United States Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. A building must be individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places, contribute to a National Register Historic District, National Park Service Certified Historic District, or Certified Local Government historic district, or be listed as a local landmark by a Certified Local Government to be eligible.

Building owners or developers looking to nominate a building or district to the National Register of Historic Places can apply for assistance through the Historic Preservation Pipeline Initiative. Funding opportunities and application information are available online at development.ohio.gov/HistoricPipeline.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about our work at development.ohio.gov.

The Ohio History Connection is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the State Historic Preservation Office and the official state archives and managing more than 50 sites and museums across Ohio. For more information, go to ohiohistory.org. The Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Columbus Foundation provide support for Ohio History Connection programs.