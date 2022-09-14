PUBLIC NOTICE

Meeting of the

Governing Board

Global Impact STEM Academy

Springfield, Ohio

The Governing Board of the Global Impact STEM Academy will meet in person on

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

at

Global Impact STEM Academy

700 S. Limestone St, Ste. B

Springfield, Ohio 45505

The agenda can be found by visiting the Global Impact website at www.globalimpactacademy.org and clicking

on the board link and then the meetings tab.

This meeting is to consider the matter of: Regular Meeting

And to consider any such business which may be brought to the attention of the Governing Board.

This notice is given in order to comply with Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 regarding public

notice of meetings of public bodies.

Mr. Horton Hobbs, IV

Chairman of the Governing Board

Global Impact STEM Academy