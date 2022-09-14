PUBLIC NOTICE
Meeting of the
Governing Board
Global Impact STEM Academy
Springfield, Ohio
The Governing Board of the Global Impact STEM Academy will meet in person on
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.
at
Global Impact STEM Academy
700 S. Limestone St, Ste. B
Springfield, Ohio 45505
The agenda can be found by visiting the Global Impact website at www.globalimpactacademy.org and clicking
on the board link and then the meetings tab.
This meeting is to consider the matter of: Regular Meeting
And to consider any such business which may be brought to the attention of the Governing Board.
This notice is given in order to comply with Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22 regarding public
notice of meetings of public bodies.
Mr. Horton Hobbs, IV
Chairman of the Governing Board
