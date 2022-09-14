Mercy Health Now Offering Rheumatology Services

Mercy Health – Springfield is now offering rheumatology services. Patients can now get help with the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis and other diseases of the joints, muscles, and bones.

Rheumatologists help diagnose, treat, and manage a broad range of conditions including inflammatory disorders, connective tissue diseases, as well as autoimmune diseases (in which a person’s immune system attacks healthy tissue). These conditions – which are estimated to affect tens of millions of Americas – may run in families and often impact people of all ages. Some of the more common rheumatic disorders include Lupus, gout, and various forms of arthritis.

So, Mercy Health – Springfield is excited to welcome Dr. Nneoma Kate-Joan Onuorah to the team, effective September 11th, 2022. She has extensive training in rheumatology and will help lead the new program at Mercy Health – Springfield.

Dr. Onuorah is a graduate of Ebonyi State University College of Health Sciences, Nigeria, where she received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. Currently, she is completing a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Cincinnati. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Onuorah has also contributed to several published scholarly articles and presentations, which include studies focused on rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatic diseases.

To make an appointment with Dr. Onuorah, call 937-523-8860. You can also learn more about the rheumatology services we offer at mercy.com