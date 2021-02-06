Hi-Point breaks ground on construction project

On Thursday, February 4, Ohio Hi-Point broke ground on the district’s high school building renovation project.

OHP staff, students, administrators, board members, stakeholders as well as county and state officials were in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Senator Matt Huffman, President of the Ohio Senate, issued a proclamation honoring Ohio Hi-Point on the groundbreaking. The proclamation reads, in part, “Over the years, Ohio Hi-Point Career Center has attained a remarkable record of service to the Bellefontaine community, becoming one of the area’s most reputable institutions of learning. Indeed, the center has introduced countless students to the benefits of knowledge and the satisfaction of career-based training, and its renovations project readily exemplifies how the community has joined together to address the school’s growing needs.”

The building renovation project will allow Ohio Hi-Point to update the high school’s career program labs to allow for more space, classroom flexibility, and upgraded equipment. The academic classrooms will be upgraded to offer a collaborative and flexible learning environment while maintaining classroom management. In addition, student safety will be enhanced while still allowing the public to access the community services OHP offers.

“It’s a very exciting day for Ohio Hi-Point’s history and it’s future,” said Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith. “We wouldn’t have been here today without the great support of the taxpayers, our local communities, leadership and a great staff.”

Community members wanting to enjoy a meal from our student-run restaurant or pamper themselves at our student-run salon will be able to enter the high school building through the new front drive and entrance, check-in, and proceed to their location without accessing the rest of the high school building.

Finally, OHP will be able to provide students a one-stop shop in the new student services area, host the student body for assemblies and speakers in the new auditorium, and provide a more college-like feel to dining options with the renovation of the cafeteria space.

“This new renovation and construction will provide our future students with the latest technology and educational facility to prepare them for their “E”: employment, enrollment, or enlistment,” said Dr. Smith

The 18-month project is expected to be completed by August of 2022. Monarch Construction (based out of Cincinnati) will complete the district’s renovation building project. To follow Ohio Hi-Point’s construction progress, please visit www.ohiohipoint.com/construction.

About Ohio Hi-Point

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center develops our most valuable resource, people, by providing quality career-technical and academic education programs. Our High School and Satellite Divisions serve juniors and seniors from 14 partner school districts and offer more than 30 career training programs, while our Adult and Continuing Education Division has a strong focus on customized training, providing businesses the training needed to strengthen and prosper in the community.

The Ohio Hi-Point Career Center does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs and activities. The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith | 2280 St. Rt. 540 Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 | 937-599-3010