NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

The Galentine’s Day Flower Workshop is open to ages 16 & older and will be held Saturday, February 13 from 12:00 – 1:15 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse. Celebrate Galentine’s Day with your best pal by learning how to make floral arrangements from local florist Flourish. Enjoy complimentary snacks and bring your own favorite beverage. All supplies and instruction will be provided. Participants will have their own stem workstation or can work together as a couple. Space is limited and social distancing will be implemented. Face masks are required to be worn at all times. The registration fee is $50 per person. The deadline to register is February 10. Registration is available online or by calling 937-328-7275.

Yoga Virtual Fitness Class A 6-week session of Yoga will begin Wednesday, February 17. This virtual class will include warm-ups; basic yoga postures including bending, stretching and balancing, breathing techniques and deep relaxation. This yoga class is suitable for both beginners and experienced yoga students. Participate in this virtual class at your convenience through a private facebook group.The registration fee is $35 and registration is available online or by calling 937-328-7275. The deadline to register is February 12. Functional Fitness Class A six week session of Functional Fitness classes will be offered to adults ages 18 & older on Thursdays, February 18 – March 25 from 10:30 – 11:30 am at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Administration Building. Functional fitness classes will prepare the body for real-life movements and activities. It will train your body for daily tasks and help to do everyday activities safely and easier including movements such as reaching, bending, and twisting. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place during the classes including social distancing. Face coverings are required. The registration fee is $50 and the deadline to register is February 12. Registration is available online or by calling 937-328-7275. Winter Tree ID Hike A Winter Tree ID HIke will be held on Saturday, February 20 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Rebert Pike Nature Park. Learn how to identify our local trees in winter by using the bark, buds and twigs. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place during the hike. Face coverings are required. Registration for the hike is required by February 12.

Ohio Animal Club

The Ohio Animal Club is for youth ages 7-12 and will meet virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, February 24. Learn about Ohio animals with lessons, activities and even special guests during this fun virtual club. Participants will receive an activity pack with worksheets and crafts to learn more about Ohio animals. The activity kits will need to be picked up at the NTPRD Administration Building starting February 19. The registration fee is $10 and the deadline to register is February 17. Registration is available online or by calling 937-328-7275.

2021 Minutes In Nature

2021 Minutes in Nature begins February 1 – April 30. Challenge yourself to spend 2021 minutes in nature this year. That is just 23 minutes a day! Join the Facebook group for inspiration on ways to spend your time outside. Fill out your 2021 tracker, which is available at ntprd.org and return your minutes completed by April 30 to be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Start Smart Soccer Clinics

Registration for the Start Smart Soccer Clinics, for children ages 3-5 (as of March 1 ) along with a parent or guardian, starts February 15. Go to the National Trail Parks and Recreation website at ntprd.org for all the information.

YouthSpring Soccer

Registration for Spring Soccer for youth in Grades K-8 (current school year) begins February 15. Go to ntprd.org for more information.

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball

Co-Ed Volleyball will begin for adults ages18 & older on Thursday, March 4- 25. Games will be held at the GISA gym on Thursday nights. Teams must have equal male and female players on the court and will play by standard co-ed rules. No spectators will be permitted and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. The registration fee is $60 per team. The registration deadline is February 19.