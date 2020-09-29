KCCB Honors Pike Township Residents

Keep Clark County Beautiful Beautification Sub-Committee Chairman Marianne L. Nave presented Pike Township residents Dwayne and Wendy Brubaker and their daughters with a framed Certificate Award on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

“This award is in recognition of the home beautification efforts of Dwayne and Wendy Sue Brubaker and their family,” according to Chairman Nave. “Their property at 10125 Black Pike was honored with the Keep Clark County Beautiful Outstanding Home Award for Pike Township,” she reported.

The committee felt the Brubakers definitely deserved this Keep Clark County Beautiful award recognizing them for outstanding contributions in beautification, Chairman Nave said. The KCCB has recognized “Outstanding Homes” in nine townships since September 2012, she reported.

Other Pike Township residents recognized for their beautification efforts in 2020 include Michael and Brenda Berner, 2387 Addison-New Carlisle Road; Elizabeth Hastings, 4566 New Carlisle-Saint Paris Road; Matthew and Monica Jamison, 9356 Ayres Pike and Scott and Rene Ehman, 4696 N. Dayton-Lakeview Rd.

Additional Background Information

Keep Clark County Beautiful was organized in 2007 by the Clark County Solid Waste District and interested community leaders. KCCB was officially certified as an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc. on January 30, 2008 and has met regularly since then, carrying out many varied programs in the county, following KAB’s mission to engage individuals to take greater responsibilities for improving their community environments.

This KCCB project recognizes business and home beautification efforts in Clark County by townships. It was started because there was no process to recognize homeowners in the rural areas who are contributing to beautification efforts in the county. Other KCCB Projects include the Great American Cleanup, Waterway Cleanups, Adopt-a-Road and Adopt-a-Spot projects, Anti-litter and Graffiti removal efforts, Sunflower Fields and much more. Visit Clark County Beautiful on Facebook for more information or go online to www.32TRASH.org or call Clark County Solid Waste District at (937) 521-2025.