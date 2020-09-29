NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Autumn Tree Walk

Learn easy tree ID and why leaves change color on this autumn walk to be held on Wednesday, October 7 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at Old Reid Park. This walk is for youth ages 8-14 along with an adult companion and will practice strict social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. This walk is free and pre-registration is required by October 2. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org

Yarn Club

Yarn Club will be held on Friday, October 9 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. Work on your latest yarn project with the company of others. This is a social group for those of all skill levels. No instruction will be provided. Participants will each have their own work table 6 feet apart from the other participants. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place including mandatory pre-registration. Registration is required by October 9 and available online by going to www.ntprd.org

Wilderness & Wellness

A Wilderness & Wellness program will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 11:30 – 12:30 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse area. Learn healthy ways to reduce stress and anxiety. This program aims to provide simple, sustainable solutions to those dealing with the stress of providing care to aging adults or anyone struggling to relax during these stressful times. Participants will walk outdoors for 10-15 minutes while focused on breathing techniques to reduce stress and tension. Stretches will be taught to decrease tight muscles and assist in relaxation. This free program will be held outdoors following social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. Pre-registration is required by October 9. For more information call 328-PARK.