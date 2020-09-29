NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Autumn Tree Walk
Learn easy tree ID and why leaves change color on this autumn walk to be held on Wednesday, October 7 from 4:00 – 5:00 pm at Old Reid Park. This walk is for youth ages 8-14 along with an adult companion and will practice strict social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. This walk is free and pre-registration is required by October 2. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org.
Yarn Club
Yarn Club will be held on Friday, October 9 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. Work on your latest yarn project with the company of others. This is a social group for those of all skill levels. No instruction will be provided. Participants will each have their own work table 6 feet apart from the other participants. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place including mandatory pre-registration. Registration is required by October 9 and available online by going to www.ntprd.org.
Wilderness & Wellness
A Wilderness & Wellness program will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 11:30 – 12:30 pm at the Snyder Park Clubhouse area. Learn healthy ways to reduce stress and anxiety. This program aims to provide simple, sustainable solutions to those dealing with the stress of providing care to aging adults or anyone struggling to relax during these stressful times. Participants will walk outdoors for 10-15 minutes while focused on breathing techniques to reduce stress and tension. Stretches will be taught to decrease tight muscles and assist in relaxation. This free program will be held outdoors following social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required. Pre-registration is required by October 9. For more information call 328-PARK.
Virtual Yoga Fitness
A new session of the Yoga fitness virtual class will begin October 14 for ages 18 & older. This virtual class will include warm-ups; basic yoga postures including bending, stretching and balancing, breathing techniques and deep relaxation. This virtual yoga class is suitable for both beginners and experienced yoga students and provided through a private Facebook group. The registration fee is $35 and the deadline to register is October 7. Registration is available by going to www.ntprd.org. For more information call 937-328-7275
Howl-O-Ween Photo Contest
Dress up your four legged friend and send in your picture from October 1-19th. Photos will be collected and placed on Facebook between October 23-28.The pet picture with the most likes will win a special gift package. Photos should be sent to madams@springfieldohio.gov. All photos become the property of the National Trail Parks and Recreation District. This contest is sponsored by Wet Your Whiskers.
Monster Mash-Up
Monster Mash-Up will be held October 1-31 at Rebert Pike Nature Park. Monsters are hidden along the trails at Rebert Pike Nature Park and each holds a different letter. Use those letters to make as many words as you can. There will be six total letters. Words of two letters or more will be accepted and each letter can be used once per word. Send your list of words to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov by October 31 to be entered to win.