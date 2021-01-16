NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Rubber Ducky Day

You can celebrate National Rubber Duck Day on Wednesday, January 13 by finding the rubber ducks hidden in Snyder Park, Old Reid Park and Rebert Pike Nature Park. Each jumbo rubber duck will have a trivia question next to it. Send your answer to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov to be entered into the raffle for a rubber ducky themed prize. This program is free and open to all ages.

Snowball Fight

Snowball Fight is offered January 8 – 31 at Snyder Park. Snowball Fight is a fun park program where you search to find snowball letters hidden around the park to see how many different words you can make. Once you have the final list, send it to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov . The person with the most words wins the snowball fight and a NTPRD prize. Guess the bonus “phrase” for an extra chance to win. Words must be able to be found in the English dictionary.

Nature Book Club

A Nature Book Club will be held virtually on Friday, January 22 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm for ages 18 & older. Nature brings joy and winter is a good season for reading. We will be discussing the book “Nature’s Best Hope” written by Douglas Tallamy. In his new book, Tallamy takes the next step and outlines his vision for a grassroots approach to conservation. This program is free and pre-registration is required by January 15.

Pilates Fitness Class

A 6-week session of Pilates will be held on Wednesdays, January 27 – March 3 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at the NTPRD Administration Building. Pilates is stretching and strengthening with a focus on core awareness, strength, balance and flexibility. You should be comfortable with sitting or lying on the floor. The class will be formatted with strict social distancing and safety guidelines. Face coverings are required. Participants should bring their own mat. Space is limited. The registration fee is $45 and the deadline to register is January 20. Registration is available online or by calling 937-328-7275.

Save Our Snowman

Save Our Snowman will be offered January 25 – February 7 at the NTPRD Buck Creek Nature Park. The temperatures got a little warm and our snowman Sam started to fall apart all over the Buck Creek Nature Park. Stop Sam’s meltdown before it is too late. Hike through the park looking for Sam’s melting pieces in the trees. There will be a total of eight pieces. Send photos from your adventure to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov . Each photo of a discovered snowman part counts as an entry into a drawing for prizes.