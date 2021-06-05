Memorial Health Announces Changes to Policies

Marysville, Ohio – Memorial Health has announced it will implement several changes in response to statewide COVID-19 orders lifted and decreasing COVID cases, in addition to more Ohioans receiving the vaccine.

Beginning Wednesday, June 2, the following changes will be effective:

· Temperature and symptom checks will no longer be required for visitors. All patients will still be screened at all locations as part of the registration process.

· The hospital’s Bistro ’52 (café) and two gift shops will now be open to guests and the community.

· Local organizations and groups are able to use the meeting rooms on the hospital’s main campus. In addition, Memorial will again host community blood drives.

· Masks are still the norm in healthcare facilities in Ohio, even for those who are fully vaccinated. While at Memorial Health, patients, visitors, employees, and vendors will continue to wear a face covering/mask. This measure allows Memorial to continue to protect vulnerable and immunocompromised patients, and ensure Memorial is a safe healthcare location for all.

· Members of the Memorial Hospital Wellness Center may now utilize the locker room showers.

· All Memorial Experience Concierges and Registration Department members will continue to screen patients with wellness questions, provide hand sanitizer, and ensure mask compliance.

· Increased cleaning and sanitizing measures will remain in place, as well as telehealth options at Memorial Medical Group practices and select outpatient services.

· Courtesy shuttle service will continue to transport patients and guests to/from their vehicles.

To read the latest visitor policies, visit memorialohio.com/safe-care-during-covid19. ;