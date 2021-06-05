United Senior Services Announces Reopening at Downtown Center

The upcoming roll back of Ohio Department of Health orders, as well as the relaxing of CDC guidance for vaccinated Americans announced in May, have created the opportunity to restart activities at United Senior Services, Clark County’s state designated resource for residents age 55 and better.

“The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived! Each of us at USS is happy to welcome our members back to our downtown center,” said Maureen Fagans, CEO of United Senior Services. “The new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated Americans is a welcome relief and signals that the safety precautions we have all lived with for so long are making a difference in the spread of the coronavirus.”

While still providing essential services like Meals on Wheels, transportation, and in-home caregiving throughout the pandemic, United Senior Services has been closed for in-person recreation at its centers since March of 2020 due to tight restrictions intended to protect older adults from increased health risks related to covid-19 infection. Prior to the pandemic, upwards of 1,500 members visited the downtown location each week.

Safety is top of mind as USS opens its doors. “Our priorities as we reopen are staff safety, client safety, and member safety. We are working hard to restart as many of our regularly scheduled activities as quickly as we can while providing a welcoming, safe environment for all,” said Fagans.

Covid-19 safety policies and requirements for entry can be viewed on the center’s website. Reopening protocols will follow the most recent CDC guidelines, and for the time being will include masks for all.

The USS downtown location will be the first of its centers to reopen its doors at 8:30am and closing at 4:30pm, Monday through Friday beginning June 7th.

Drop-in activities will be the first added back to the schedule as USS opens. Initial reopening activities will include pickleball, chair volleyball, billiards, and card groups. The lap pool and the fitness room will also be available to USS members right away. Instructor-led fitness classes, lunch-and-learns, and other popular activities will be added later in the summer.

“I encourage all new and renewing members to fill out the necessary forms for 2021 membership as soon as possible,” said Fagans. “The Board of Directors has waived the fee for returning members in 2021 and new members can join for only $15. ”

“Throughout this difficult time, the USS commitment and mission to serve older adults has not wavered. Our dedicated staff have been providing meals and rides and visiting homebound seniors in Clark County all along,” explained Fagans. “Now it is finally time to welcome our members back to our center, and we could not be more excited for this first step in returning to normal routines!”

All Clark County residents age 55 and better are eligible for USS membership. New and renewing members can call 937-323-4948 for more information or to request membership forms. Membership is never required for older adults in need of meals, transportation, or support. Staff are available by phone at 937-323-4948 from 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday.