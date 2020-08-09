OSA Congratulates Rep. Balderson on Appointment to House Ag Committee

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) congratulates Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH) on his recent appointment to the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. Ryan Rhoades, OSA president and Marion County soybean farmer, made the following statement.

“On behalf of the Ohio Soybean Association and its members, we congratulate Rep. Balderson for his appointment to the House Agriculture Committee. His experience working on a family farm will undoubtedly be an asset to the committee and we look forward to working with him on a wide variety of policy issues.

OSA’s mission to provide leadership for Ohio’s soybean farmers by advocating for sound soybean policy at the state and national levels is more important now than ever. Soybeans are a vital part of Ohio’s economy, generating more than $6.5 billion annually.

Rep. Balderson has been a great advocate for farmers through his support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and helping to establish the USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to provide direct relief to farmers and ranchers. We wish him the very best in this new role.”