TED NUGENT – LIVE IN CONCERT

The Motor City Madman is back! Multi-platinum guitar icon Ted Nugent will bring the 2020 “Best @#%! Tour Ever” to Rose Music Center on Thursday, August 13th.

Tickets for the Huber Heights show will go on sale to the public beginning at 11:00am on Friday, February 21st at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.Rosemusiccenter.com. Ticket prices include parking and are subject to applicable Ticketmaster fees. Dates, times and artists subject to change without notice. All events rain or shine.

Ted Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock & roll history as the ultimate guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums, performing over 6,500 high-octane live shows, and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe.

Nugent was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive, and his no-holds barred career spans five decades of multi-platinum hits. From the ground breaking Amboy Dukes’ hit “Journey to the Center of the Mind,” to classics like “Stranglehold” (ranked in the Top 100 Classic Rock Songs and #1 Guitar Lick), “Cat Scratch Fever,” (32nd Best Hard Rock Song of All Time) Damn Yankees chartbuster “High Enough,” and cult classic “Fred Bear,” (the most requested song for radio airplay in Michigan & Wisconsin), Ted and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s Behind the Music, A&E’s Biography and more.

For millions of passionate music lovers everywhere, Ted delivers the Ultimate Life Soundtrack. A Ted Nugent show is not just a performance — it’s a fire-breathing celebration!