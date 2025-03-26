Survey of Ohio teachers

68 percent of elementary teachers view literacy changes positively. Survey also suggests areas where more work is needed to rigorously implement the Science of Reading.

Today, the Thomas B. Fordham Institute released a survey of Ohio elementary teachers that gauges their views on the Science of Reading. This approach to literacy instruction emphasizes phonics as well as knowledge-rich curricula, and Ohio schools are now required to follow this method under recent law changes. Fielded in fall 2024, the survey was carried out by Johns Hopkins University’s Institute for Education Policy and was completed by 402 grades K–3 reading teachers from a representative sample of Ohio elementary schools.

Key findings include:

· A large majority (81 percent) of teachers say they’ve noticed changes in their schools’ literacy instruction over the past year.

· Most teachers (57 percent) report that their school is in the first or second year of implementing a state-approved core reading program.

· A solid majority (68 percent) view these changes positively, while only a small minority respond negatively.

· Almost three in four teachers (72 percent) say they favor the use of phonics to teach children to read, while a minority favor three-cueing (16 percent).

· Most teachers (70 percent) report use of a state-approved, high-quality core reading curriculum.

While teachers appear largely supportive of the Science of Reading, the survey also found signs that implementation remains incomplete.

· 63 percent of teachers say they use supplemental programs—materials outside of their “core” curriculum—to teach foundational reading skills such as phonics. Of those teachers, 71 percent most frequently turn to non-approved supplements.

· Teachers acknowledge some continuing use of non-aligned practices, such as “guessing from context” or using “pictures and other clues” to teach children to read.

· Teachers indicate that their core reading curriculum and professional development are weakest in helping them support struggling readers, including English learners and students with disabilities.

“This survey shows that significant changes are happening in Ohio elementary schools,” said Aaron Churchill, Ohio Research Director for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. “The good news is that most teachers are on-board with these important reforms, and using aligned practices in the classroom. That bodes well for implementation—and the future of Ohio students.”

“Nevertheless, to ensure that everyone is on the same page, Ohio must keep the pedal to floor,” continued Churchill. “State and local leaders need to exercise vigilant oversight to ensure that schools and teachers are truly following the Science of Reading. They should also continue investing in teachers—including providing literacy coaches where needed and effective professional development—so that all educators have the know-how required to implement the Science of Reading. For the Science of Reading to truly succeed in Ohio, rigorous and steady implementation will be critical.”

The full report can be found online: https://fordhaminstitute.org/ohio/research/ohios-path-early-literacy-science-reading-progress-and-challenges.