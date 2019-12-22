Student Loans Now Available through cnbohio.com

CNB Partners with College Ave to offer online applications for student loans

Citizens National Bank is excited to now provide a solution for private student loans through a partnership with College Ave, a recognized leader in student lending. Loans are available for current students or for those looking to refinance their existing student loans. Providing competitive rates and flexible terms, these loans help fill the gap between what federal loans and scholarships will cover and the total cost of paying for college.

“We chose to partner with College Ave due to their excellent reputation in the student lending arena. They have years of experience and are really focused on creating a personalized loan experience for their customers,” comments Darrell Buroker, EVP/Chief Lending Officer for Citizens National Bank.

The easy online application only takes about 3 minutes to complete and provides an instant credit decision. There is no application or prepayment fees and customers can build a repayment plan to fit their budget. Those interested in learning more should visit cnbohio.com/personal/loans/student-loans/.