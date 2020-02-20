The fifteenth annual Springfield City School District “Alumni of Distinction Award” program is scheduled Friday evening April 24th, at 6:00 PM, at the Courtyard by Marriott – Downtown Springfield, 100 South Fountain Avenue, according to the Steering Committee Chairman James W. Bacon.

Alumni to be honored are David P. Carey, of Sakura, North Carolina, graduate of Springfield North High School – Class of 1970; Ms. Cary Patton Hanosek, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, graduate of Springfield North High School – Class of 1992; Karlos L. Marshall, of Springfield, Ohio, graduate of Springfield High School – Class of 2009; Jeremy Mickel, of Los Angeles, California, graduate of Springfield North High School – Class of 1995 and James D. Riffell, of Frisco, Texas, graduate of Springfield High School – Class of 1953.

A special program is planned on Friday, April 24th, during morning school hours, to acquaint high school students with these outstanding alumni and their accomplishments. The student assembly will be followed by a tour of Springfield High School and an Honorees Luncheon. The Friday events are being carried out by the Alumni of Distinction Award Steering Committee. These Alumni activities are provided through contributions from local businesses and individuals, Mr. Bacon emphasized.

Prepaid reservations are required by April 15th to attend the dinner and awards presentation. The event is open to the public and anyone interested can make reservations at a meal cost of $32 per person. For reservation information, call Sherry Casto at (937) 505-2806. Reservation requests can also be mailed to the Alumni of Distinction Award Committee, 1500 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, OH 45506. Checks should be made out to Springfield City School District, marked in the memo: Alumni Award Dinner and postmarked by April 15th in order to guarantee seating.

The Alumni of Distinction Award program was established in 2005 by the Springfield Board of Education to recognize former students who have distinguished themselves through exemplary professional success and/or community service. The Steering Committee includes Founding Members Richard A. Umbaugh, Wendy G. Ford, Marianne L. Nave and W. Eugene Barnett, Jr., Wanda J. Truss, Springfield City School District Superintendent Robert F. Hill, Bonnie L. Longo, Elena Ackerson and Chris Williams.