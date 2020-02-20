Blondin to Receive Phi Theta Kappa Shirley B. Gordon Award

Clark State Community College President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin has been selected by the Ohio Region of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa(PTK) to receive the 2020 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction. PTK Honor Society chapters find their success in being supported by chapter advisors and college presidents and administrators.

“There is no higher honor than to be recognized by any student organization. As many know, Phi Theta Kappa is the premier community college honors society, and Clark State’s PTK chapter has consistently rated as five-star by the national PTK organization,” said Blondin. “I fully support and champion the service work of PTK and am so proud of the quality of instruction they receive by our committed and dedicated faculty at Clark State. This truly is an honor for the college, the faculty and staff, and our students.”

This award is given to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students at their colleges. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career.

The Shirley B. Gordon Award is Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for community college presidents and is named in honor of the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, Phi Theta Kappa’s longest-serving Board of Directors chairperson and a founder and long-time president of Highline Community College in Washington.

Blondin will be honored at the regional level at the Ohio Region Awards Convention in Marchand at the annual convention in Dallas, Texas, in April.