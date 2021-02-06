GriefShare, a 13-week support group for persons grieving
the death of a loved one, will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church,
on Monday evenings, 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning February 15, 2021.
GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics,
such as “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your
Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Grace Evangelical Lutheran
Church is located at 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. For more information,
contact Pastor Thomas Brodbeck at 937-399-6257 or tom.brodbeck@gracenalc.org.
Church Invites Springfield Community to GriefShare
