Detention Center monitoring multiple positive COVID-19 cases

The Clark County Juvenile Detention Center is monitoring multiple positive cases of COVID-19, including four employees and one youth, at its detention facility in downtown Springfield.

The positive youth has no shown symptoms of the virus and is currently in isolation at the detention center.

Three of the four adults have displayed mild symptoms, while the other is currently being hospitalized.

Two other individuals who came into contact with those cases have also tested positive, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

The court was notified on May 22 that two detention workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The court immediately began working with the Clark County Combined Health District to trace who those individuals had come into contact with, including youth and other staff. The detention center contacted parents of the 11 juveniles currently housed at the facility and began testing on-site through a partnership with the health district and Dayton Children’s Hospital on May 26.

After testing was conducted, two other individuals and a youth were confirmed as positive cases. All other staff members tested negative for the virus. The court has also been in contact with individuals who may have come into contact with the youth and staff members to receive tests.

“The health and safety of the children and our staff is our top priority,” said Clark County Juvenile Court Judge Katrine Lancaster. “Our medical staff assess each youth daily, which includes taking temperatures and reviewing for symptoms. We will continue to monitor the health of both the youth and staff.”

At the onset of the pandemic, the court began following state and federal guidelines to minimize the potential spread of the virus. The court formalized its health safety policy last month, which was approved by the Clark County Combined Health Department. The court has filed an order which sets forth three levels of emergency operating orders and currently is operating under Level 3. The designation allows for visitation between family and youth, but also requires proper social distancing, face coverings, required temperature checks and allows