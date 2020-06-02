NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Fishing Derby

During the first week of June take a picture of yourself with any fish you catch next to a ruler. Send the picture to nationaltrail@spingfieldohio.gov to be entered into the fishing derby contest. There will be prizes for the largest fish in the following age categories: 6 & under, 10 & under and 13 & older.

Trail Tots

Trail Tots is a play-based program designed for preschool age children along with a parent or guardian. With this virtual program, parents and caregivers will receive ideas for activities to explore and learn outdoors while connecting with nature with a private Facebook group format. Garden activities, story-time, music, nature investigations and arts and crafts will be part of this program. Program is free. Online registration is required.

Summer Camping Series

A Summer Camping Series will be held virtually on Wednesdays, June 3, 10, 17 & 24. June is National Camping Month and is a great time to get outdoors. Learn how to set up or pitch a tent, how to make a campfire and campfire cooking and campfire songs. This free series is done in partnership with the Clark County Park District and will be available on the National Trail Parks and Recreation District Facebook page.

Act on It

Act on It is for children ages 3-5 and will be offered virtually on June 11 & 18 from 10:00 am – 10:20 am. The registration fee is $5 per class. This virtual program will explore children’s stories while learning the basics of presenting for an audience improvising, and acting in character. Registrants will receive login information for this Zoom program prior to class. This program is held in partnership with the Springfield Arts Council. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org . The deadline to register is June 9.

Rising Stars

Rising Stars is for youth ages 6-10 and will be held virtually on June 8 and June 29 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. It is a great program for the beginning actor or for the more experienced actor who wants to refresh his or her tools. This virtual program will take place through Zoom. Registrants will receive login information prior to class. The registration fee is $10 per class. This program is held in partnership with the Springfield Arts Council. Registration is available online by going to www.ntprd.org

Passport to Fishing