Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield (NHP) wishes to thank KeyBank Foundation for its recent donation of $5,000.00. NHP’s mission is to create and preserve affordable, quality housing and strong neighborhoods through partnerships of residents, business, and government. Our success is possible because of the faithful contributions from local partners like KeyBank.

In picture from left to right: Kenya Taylor (VP, Regional Corporate Responsibility/Community Relations Officer/ KeyBank); Greg Womacks (Executive Director/ NHP); Jennifer Hart (Branch Manager/ KeyBank Downtown Springfield)