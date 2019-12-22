Nina Wiley Appointed to Board of Directors

Clark State Community College dean of student engagement and support services Nina Wiley has been appointed to the Community Mercy Health Partners (CMHP) Board of Directors. Her three-year term will begin on January 1, 2020.

“We are fortunate to have Mercy Health Springfield Primary Care at Clark State,” said Wiley. “The clinic provides accessible primary health care for our students, faculty and staff on campus. As a CMHP board member and the dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State, I will have the unique opportunity to see first-hand how health care needs are being met on campus and share information with key players – really looking at the bigger picture of addressing health care needs across our community.”

Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin said she is proud to have Wiley representing the College as a board member for CMHP.

“Nina Wiley is dedicated to all aspects of student wellness and works tirelessly to help them overcome obstacles to meet their educational and personal needs,” said Blondin. “She will be diligent in maintaining a positive and successful partnership between Clark State, our new Mercy Primary Care Clinic, students and the community. I commend her on this accomplishment and know she will be welcomed by CMHP.”

Wiley said her goals as a member of the CMHP board include continuing to form partnerships with leaders in the community, building relationships with community members to better understand their needs, clearly articulate the advantage of Mercy Health in this competitive market and to participate in outreach efforts and education.

“I am proud to serve on the board to help carry out the mission and vision for Mercy Health,” she said. “I plan to be a visible board member in the community.”

About Clark State Community College

Founded in 1962, Clark State Community College has campuses in Springfield, Beavercreek and Bellefontaine, Ohio.Clark State offersthe latest degree and certificate options in more than 125 professional fields. The total economic impact of Clark State on Champaign, Clark, Greene and Logan Counties reached approximately $161 million in 2016. Registration is open year-round, and financial aid is available for those who qualify. The next academic term begins January 13, 2019.The Career You Want. The Degree You Need.