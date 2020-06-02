Nursing Honor Guard Recognizes Nurses in Our Care

During National Nurses Month, we recognize our Nursing Honor Guard. The Nursing Honor Guard of Ohio’s Hospice honors nurses who are in hospice care with Ohio’s Hospice.

The Nursing Honor Guard is made up of Ohio’s Hospice nurses who conduct a ceremony at the patient’s bedside. Dressed in traditional and historical uniforms comprised of a blue and red cape, white dress and cap, the Nursing Honor Guard recognizes nurses for their commitment to caring and providing compassion to patients.

“Though your nursing tasks are complete, they are not forgotten,” the Nursing Honor Guard tells patients during the ceremony. “It is our honor to express our respect for you as a nurse and our gratitude for the care you have given.”

The Nursing Honor Guard ceremony highlights a nurse’s career and individual achievements. The ceremony also includes the recitation of the Florence Nightingale Pledge, a statement of the ethics and principles of the nursing profession.

“It is moving to honor and review a nurse’s body of work as it relates to their life on Earth,” said Missy Studebaker, team leader at Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice.

Since November 2018, the Nursing Honor Guard has performed ceremonies at the bedside of nurses who are in our care. Nurses from Ohio’s Hospice volunteer to serve in this program. They travel to wherever the patient calls home to acknowledge a patient’s many years of service as a nurse.

Due to COVID-19, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice has temporarily postponed the tributes. Our Nursing Honor Guard looks forward to continuing the tributes when it is safe to do so.

Thank you to nurses everywhere for your care and service and to all nurses who make up the Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard!

If the Ohio’s Hospice Nursing Honor Guard can serve your family, please contact your care manager for more information.

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, is a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004. The community-based organization provides superior care and superior services for patients facing life limiting-illnesses in Clark, Madison, Greene and Champaign counties.