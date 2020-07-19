NTPRD Weekly Update and Community News

Clue!

Search Old Reid Park for clues to help solve the biggest mystery of the summer starting July 6 – July 31.The swan’s golden egg is missing. Help figure out who stole the egg, where they hid it, and why they did it. New clues will be shared each week. Search the park and the NTPRD Facebook page carefully for helpful hints. E-mail nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov for a clue card to help keep track of your clues during your search.

Art Camp Art Camp is for youth ages 8-14 will be held in a virtual format August 3-7. Get ready to express yourself! This Art Camp will provide campers with the opportunity to work on a variety of arts and crafts. The activity pack will include your art projects along with all instructions and videos to watch on your own time. The registration fee is $35 and the registration deadline is July 27. For more information call 328-7275.

Summer Parks Adventure

Be part of this fun and educational adventure where participants can learn more about our parks. Pick up a Summer Parks Adventure booklet and find clues to help you find hidden messages in local parks, including National Trail Parks and Recreation District, the Clark County Park District, Buck Creek State Park and the Clark County Solid Waste District. Registered participants will be entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the adventure. Booklets will be available at the NTPRD Administration Building Kiosk, which is located in front of the building, starting June 22. For questions call 937-328-7275.

Christmas in July – Reindeer Roundup

Christmas in July – Reindeer Roundup will be held July 20 – 26. Search our parks to help Santa locate his reindeer during this program for all ages. Santa’s reindeer are on the loose! When you find one hiding in Snyder, Rebert or Davey Moore Park, take it home with you to use on your own Christmas tree. If you are lucky you may find all nine!