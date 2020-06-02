Paige Huskey to Enter New Role

Clark State Community College associate professor of English Paige Huskey will take on the new role of professional development coordinator for the Clark State Center for Teaching and Learning at the start of the fall 2020 semester.

Huskey began her tenure with Clark State 12 years ago as an English instructor. In her new role, she will work with faculty to provide a variety of internal training opportunities that will further expand their knowledge of teaching strategies, classroom management ideas, education pedagogy and a wide range of other relevant topics.

“I’m really looking forward to collaborating with faculty, both adjunct and full-time, in their desire to improve curriculum and instruction for our students and also to providing more dedicated time and space for faculty to grow, create and re-energize,” said Huskey.

Clark State recognized the need for this position before the COVID-19 pandemic ensued, but Huskey said what makes it vital now is the increased need for trauma-informed practices for both students and faculty as Clark State navigates the pandemic and its subsequent results.

“I am excited to see the work that Paige will provide, in collaboration with faculty, through the Center for Teaching and Learning,” said Dr. Tiffany Hunter, vice president of academic affairs for Clark State. “Paige’s role as professional development coordinator is new for Clark State, but one that is necessary for us to be able to fully support faculty by focusing on teaching and learning through a variety of internal training opportunities.”

Hunter said the trainings offered through the Center for Teaching and Learning will expand the knowledge of teaching strategies, classroom management, education pedagogy and a wide range of other relevant education topics.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter said professional development for all educators has risen to the top of the priority list; and although educators instruct and engage students through hands-on experiences and engaging lectures in the classroom, Clark State strives to ensure that educators are familiar with relevant best practice approaches on how to engage students in an online/remote learning environment to support and meet all learning outcomes in the most effective way.

“At Clark State we are committed to providing a quality learning experience in face to face and online/remote learning formats, and we want to be sure that all of our faculty are supported and prepared to teach students in all modalities,” said Hunter. “Paige Huskey has some wonderful ideas that will allow us to thoroughly develop the Center for Teaching and Learning into the first place all faculty can go to when they need professional development.”